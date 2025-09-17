It was another busy weekend of action in the third tier of English football, a division renowned for its thrilling twists and turns.

Bradford hosted Huddersfield for a West Yorkshire derby, locking horns with the Terriers in a competitive fixture for the first time in over a decade.

It was the Bantams who emerged victorious, clinching a 3-1 win courtesy of a Bobby Pointon brace and a Josh Neufville effort.

Barnsley, meanwhile, continued their strong start to the campaign with a 3-2 win over Reading. Josh Earl opened the scoring for the Reds, with Davis Keillor-Dunn and Adam Phillips later netting in the second half.

Doncaster Rovers have impressed in the early stages of the season but slumped to a 3-0 defeat on the road against Wigan Athletic.

Rotherham United were also beaten away from home, losing 2-1 to AFC Wimbledon despite going ahead through Jordan Hugill.

Elsewhere, Northampton Town edged past Blackpool and Burton Albion lost at home to Lincoln City. Darren Moore’s Port Vale picked up three points away at Exeter City, Leyton Orient drew with Bolton Wanderers and the spoils were shared between Mansfield Town and Stevenage.

Peterborough United have endured a torrid start to the campaign, but finally claimed their first victory of the season against Wycombe Wanderers.

Stockport County and Cardiff City are both targeting promotion, but could not be separated in a 1-1 draw at Edgeley Park.

Following the latest round of results, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.