Barnsley's character hailed by Darrell Clarke following comeback win over Bolton Wanderers in League One
Barnsley’s record at Bolton’s Toughsheet Community Stadium is not an admirable one and Clarke’s men were 1-0 down as the final 10 minutes of normal time approached.
However, late goals from Davis Keillor-Dunn and Adam Phillips turned the game on its head and secured a 2-1 victory.
The three points were a welcome boost for Barnsley, who were comfortably beaten by Leyton Orient before Christmas.
Clarke said: “I was happy with a lot of aspects of the performance. None more so than the character of the team to go a goal down, and after a poor performance last time out (a 4-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient), but then to respond.
“I felt it at half-time. I thought they were in a decent place. We didn’t play too badly in the first half either.
“But in the second we were on the front foot right from the start and I thought we deserved the win.
“We created opportunities and I always felt if we got one we might go on and win it. I am pleased the boys didn’t settle for a point.”
Barnsley now sit just one point below the play-offs, with sixth-placed Reading holding on to the last spot.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.