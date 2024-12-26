Barnsley's character hailed by Darrell Clarke following comeback win over Bolton Wanderers in League One

Darrell Clarke hailed the character of his Barnsley players after their comeback win over Bolton Wanderers.

Barnsley’s record at Bolton’s Toughsheet Community Stadium is not an admirable one and Clarke’s men were 1-0 down as the final 10 minutes of normal time approached.

However, late goals from Davis Keillor-Dunn and Adam Phillips turned the game on its head and secured a 2-1 victory.

The three points were a welcome boost for Barnsley, who were comfortably beaten by Leyton Orient before Christmas.

Clarke said: “I was happy with a lot of aspects of the performance. None more so than the character of the team to go a goal down, and after a poor performance last time out (a 4-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient), but then to respond.

Darrell Clarke's Barnsley came from behind to defeat Bolton Wanderers/Darrell Clarke's Barnsley came from behind to defeat Bolton Wanderers/
Darrell Clarke's Barnsley came from behind to defeat Bolton Wanderers/ | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I felt it at half-time. I thought they were in a decent place. We didn’t play too badly in the first half either.

“But in the second we were on the front foot right from the start and I thought we deserved the win.

“We created opportunities and I always felt if we got one we might go on and win it. I am pleased the boys didn’t settle for a point.”

Barnsley now sit just one point below the play-offs, with sixth-placed Reading holding on to the last spot.

