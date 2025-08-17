BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane said midfielder Vimal Yoganathan must learn from his red card in their 1-1 League One draw with Bolton Wanderers.

David McGoldrick gave Barnsley the lead in the 47th minute, firing past Teddy Sharman-Lowe in the Bolton goal to score his second goal in a week.

Yoganathan was sent off just before the hour mark, as he picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Josh Dacres-Cogley.

The 19-year-old had been booked in the first half following a scuffle with Mason Burstow.

It was the second time in three games Barnsley had to play the majority of the second half with just 10 men, as Jack Shepherd was dismissed on the opening day at Plymouth.

The Reds won that game but were forced to settle for a draw this weekend after former Tykes striker John McAtee equalised after 86 minutes.

On the red card, Hourihane said: “I think it’s a steep learning curve, if I’m being honest.

“I think there was no need to leave your foot in when you were in the middle of the pitch with loads of space.

FRUSTRATION: Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“My biggest gripe – and I’ve said it to him in the dressing room – was the unnecessary first yellow card.

“He’ll be disappointed tonight, there’s no doubt about it.”

Hourihane thought Barnsley would have won the game, had they had 11 men.

He added: “There’s a long way to go in the game when he gets sent off but I do believe that (we) win the game with 11 men.

“We’ve come up against one of the best sides in the league, mixed it with them, so we have to take big confidence away from that.”

Bolton manager Steven Schumacher was impressed with his side’s second-half performance and was happy to take a point.

He said: “I thought we started the second half quite well and then found ourselves behind from a little error.

“It would have been easy for us to lose our heads and go down, but we didn’t. We got back on the ball and a few minutes later, their lad gets sent off which changes the dynamic.”

“Sometimes it’s not as easy playing against 10 men because they sit back and defend their goal well, which they did.

“Overall I’m pleased to come out of the game with something that I think our performance deserved.”

Barnsley: Cooper, Bland (Watson 74), Shepherd, Earl, Ogbeta, Connell, Yoganathan, Vickers (Cleary 87), Phillips (Farrugia 87), Keillor-Dunn, McGoldrick (Kelly 57). Unused substitutes: Flavell, Russell, Barratt.

Bolton Wanderers: Sharman-Lowe, Dacres-Cogley (Osei-Tutu 64), Toal, Johnston, Conway (Erhahon 80), Sheehan, Simons (Morley 64), Cozier-Duberry, Randall (Cissoko 63), Gale (McAtee 73), Burstow. Unused substitutes: Miller, Forino-Joseph.