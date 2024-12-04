The club are not among the country’s wealthiest, therefore like many others they must generate funds via player sales to invest in their squad.

Their League One status also leads some of their most coveted assets to seek pastures new, with Callum Styles’ summer switch to West Bromwich Albion a recent example.

Pocketing a hefty fee can soften the blow of losing a key player, although the Reds have lost the likes of Alex Mowatt and Jordan Williams on free transfers.

With the January transfer window approaching, market values are placed under a spotlight and scrutinised by clubs and fans alike.

Barnsley have been plagued by inconsistency this season but still have some of the division’s most admired talents within their ranks. Luca Connell, for example, is widely considered among League One’s best central midfielders.

Here are the most valuable players in Barnsley’s squad, according to Transfermarkt data.