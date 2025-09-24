'I spoke to the chairman' - Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan lifts lid on his role amid Owls chaos

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 24th Sep 2025, 14:37 BST
Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan has lifted the lid on his role as captain in the middle of chaos at Hillsborough.

Off-field issues have blighted the Owls this year, with issues relating to the payment of staff and players repeatedly arising.

The chaos off the pitch has had huge ramifications on it, with manager Henrik Pedersen having to work with a threadbare squad.

Bannan is among those who remained in S6 and even signed a new contract during the summer. As the club’s captain and a talismanic figure, the 35-year-old has found himself fielding questions on the turbulence.

Barry Bannan has remained loyal to Sheffield Wednesday despite the club's struggles.placeholder image
Barry Bannan has remained loyal to Sheffield Wednesday despite the club's struggles. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Barry Bannan opens up

On the Open Goal podcast, he said: “It’s been hard since the end of last season. I think the first time we didn’t get paid on time was in March when we were in with a chance of the play-offs still. It was before Hull, we didn’t get paid that week, and then we lost in the last minute at Hillsborough and it kind of went downhill from there.

“And then in the summer it was like three months from four not getting paid, and not like days - it was like three or four weeks at a time.

“Then we were two months were behind, and as you can imagine the boys are on holiday with their families and there’s nobody at the club to contact to get hold of the chairman. So it’s just me and the chairman’s secretary. We’ve not really got people in jobs like a sporting director or whatever, so I was getting a load of phone calls.

“And that’s not something I’ve really had to deal with, I just like getting out and playing football and leading by example on the pitch.

“I’m not necessarily an amazing captain off the pitch and I was getting asked loads of questions which I didn’t know the answers to.”

Barry Bannan has spent the last decade at Sheffield Wednesday.placeholder image
Barry Bannan has spent the last decade at Sheffield Wednesday. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Conversation with Dejphon Chansiri

Wednesday supporters have been protesting the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri, who has been unable to halt the club’s decline.

Bannan has spoken to the owner and has claimed Chansiri insisted he was doing his utmost to stop the rot.

He said: “I spoke to the chairman, and he just kept telling me he was trying his hardest - which I’m sure he is - but we’re in a bad position. And it’s not nice. The games now help though, so we’re focused now on getting results and puts all that in the background.”

