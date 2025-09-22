Former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town winger Rolando Aarons has been snapped up by National League outfit Morecambe.

The 29-year-old was tipped for a bright future during his early days as a Premier League prospect at Newcastle United.

However, injuries have derailed the wideman and made it difficult for him to lay down roots.

He was most recently employed by Slovenian outfit NK Celje and was linked with a return to Wednesday, who signed him on loan in 2019, earlier this month.

Rolando Aarons had a spell on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in 2019 - and was linked with a return to the Owls earlier this month.

Rolando Aarons joins Morecambe

However, Aarons has sealed his return to English football with fifth-tier club Morecambe.

Shrimps boss Ashvir Singh Johal said: "I'm delighted that Rolando has chosen to join us. He's a winger who we identified early on and we're pleased we managed to get it done as there was a lot of competition for his signature.

"He sees it as an environment that will bring the best out of him. He's very experienced, playing in the Premier League, Championship and Serie A, and is someone who will add massive value to this side."

Rolando Aarons’ Yorkshire spells

Aarons first arrived in Yorkshire in January 2019, arriving at Hillsborough alongside his Newcastle teammate Achraf Lazaar.

The pair were the first signings of the Steve Bruce era in S6, which proved to be short-lived as he left for Newcastle later in the year.

Aarons made 10 appearances for the Owls, scoring once and registering one assist. He returned to Yorkshire in 2021, signing for Huddersfield after being released by Newcastle.

Rolando Aarons counts Huddersfield Town among his former clubs.

However, the former England youth international left West Yorkshire after just 12 appearances in two years.

Even though he was linked with a return to Wednesday earlier this month, a reunion appeared unlikely for a number of reasons.

The trajectory of Aarons’ career would suggest he needs minutes further down the pyramid before he can look at returning to his previous level.