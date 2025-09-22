Sheffield Wednesday reportedly want £4m for goalkeeper Pierce Charles amid interest from West Ham United.

The 20-year-old is among the exciting prospects to have risen to prominence at Hillsborough of late.

He dislodged James Beadle as the number one in S6 last term and then started the current campaign as Henrik Pedersen’s stopper of choice.

Injury has sidelined the Northern Ireland international but he remains highly rated and has previously been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles has been tipped for a bright future. | George Wood/Getty Images

Pierce Charles sale mooted - and valuation set

Amid off-field turbulence, Wednesday are not in a particularly strong position when it comes to retaining their key players.

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the Owls could sell Charles in the next transfer window as long as their £4m valuation is met.

Were the Owls not embroiled in financial trouble, they would almost certainly be able to command a higher fee for the goalkeeper.

However, bringing in funds is key for the club and Charles could offer a much-needed financial boost. West Ham and French outfit Strasbourg are said to be interested, although it is believed Wednesday would like him back on loan if a sale is completed.

Previous offers to sign Charles were reportedly in the £2m range and were not enough to convince the Owls to part with such a highly-rated prospect.

Pierce Charles is already Northern Ireland's first-choice goalkeeper. | Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sheffield Wednesday’s goalkeeping cover

With Charles injured, Wednesday have signed USA international Ethan Horvath on loan from Cardiff City to cover.

If Charles departs midway through the campaign, an extension to Horvath's half-season loan agreement may need to be worked out.

The promising but unproven Logan Stretch is currently acting as an understudy to Horvath and has been made a “fixed” part of Pedersen’s senior set-up.