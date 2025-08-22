Sheffield Wednesday have completed the loan signing of goalkeeper Ethan Horvath from Cardiff City.

Owls boss Henrik Pedersen is working with a threadbare squad amid continued off-field turbulence at Hillsborough.

His thin squad was made even thinner by a recent injury to Pierce Charles, who has starred between the sticks in S6.

However, Wednesday have managed to draft a senior goalkeeper in to plug the gap.

Ethan Horvath has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Cardiff City. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Horvath, a senior United States international, has completed a loan move to South Yorkshire from League One outfit Cardiff.

The 30-year-old has put pen to paper on a temporary deal running until January, giving Wednesday some much-needed seniority.

Horvath will wear the number 24 shirt and is available to make his debut this weekend against Wrexham.

Sheffield Wednesday finally make first signing

Wednesday’s troubles have prevented Pedersen from making a single addition to his ranks.

Horvath is Wednesday’s first signing of the summer and arrives with just over a week to go until the window slams shut.

He cut his teeth on the continent, building his reputation in Norway with Molde and then in Belgium with Club Brugge.

Ethan Horvath counts Club Brugge among his former clubs. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

A move to England materialised in 2021, when Nottingham Forest secured his services on a free transfer.

He was an understudy throughout his time at the City Ground, but did seal promotion to the Premier League during a season on loan at Luton.

Cardiff paid an undisclosed fee for his signature in February 2024 and he has since amassed 36 appearances for the Bluebirds.

Wednesday have lost each of their opening league fixtures but remain in the Carabao Cup, having dumped out Bolton Wanderers on penalties.