Sheffield Wednesday lose youngster Romario Collins as Fabrizio Romano says Manchester City move 'completed'
The crisis that has unfolded at Hillsborough has made the Owls susceptible to advances from rivals, meaning recent departures have not been particularly surprising.
A raft of senior figures have left S6 and Wednesday recently saw teenage sensation Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri head to Manchester City.
The Premier League giants appear to have raided the Owls for another young talent, this time prising Collins from South Yorkshire.
Sheffield Wednesday lose youth prospect
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the defender will continue his footballing education across the Pennines.
Posting on X, Romano said: “Manchester City have completed one more signing for the Academy as U15 Romario Collins joins from Sheffield Wednesday.
“Deal in place for weeks as BBC reported and now completed, as Collins can be considered new MCFC player.”
Collins has impressed at youth level for the Owls, having previously spent time on the books of their Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.
Youngsters blooded at Sheffield Wednesday
Had Collins remained at Wednesday, he may not have had to wait too long for a first-team opportunity.
Owls boss Henrik Pedersen has a threadbare squad to work with and as a result, has blooded a number of young players.
Among those to have been embedded into the senior-set up this season are Logan Stretch, Ernie Weaver and Reece Johnson.
Pierce Charles, a young figure himself, has starred between the sticks in the early stages of the season but has now suffered an injury blow.
Wednesday sit 23rd in the Championship table after two defeats in their opening two games. The Owls have, however, booked a Carabao Cup clash with Leeds United after advancing at the expense of League One outfit Bolton Wanderers.