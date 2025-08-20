Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City are reportedly interested in Huddersfield Town legend Jonathan Hogg.

At the end of last season, the curtain came down on Hogg’s 12 years as a Huddersfield player.

During that time, the defensive midfielder endeared himself to the Accu Stadium faithful with his tenacity and grit.

He left having made 410 appearances for the club, with outings coming in the Premier League, Championship and League One.

The 36-year-old has not found a new club since his Terriers exit, therefore remains available to pick up on a free transfer.

Jonathan Hogg said farewell to Huddersfield Town at the end of the 2024/25 season. | Tony Johnson

Jonathan Hogg eyed by Yorkshire clubs

According to SportsBoom, both Wednesday and Bradford have expressed an interest in keeping him in Yorkshire.

Hogg is said to be keen on playing for at least one more season before hanging up his boots and potentially going down the coaching route.

It now remains be to seen what the future holds for Hogg, who could be tempted by the chance to remain in the county.

Sheffield Wednesday chaos

Wednesday can offer Championship football, but Hogg would be walking into a crisis-stricken club.

The Owls are in disarray, with fans staging protests against the controversy-ridden ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

There has not been a single senior signing at Hillsborough this summer, although it has been suggested the club are exploring the free agent and loan markets with an embargo in place.

Jonathan Hogg is a revered figure at Huddersfield Town. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Positivity at Bradford City

Bradford, meanwhile, are seemingly a club on the rise after a tremendous start to life back in League One.

The club have made some shrewd moves in the transfer market and the addition of a midfield general of Hogg’s calibre would arguably be another sensible swoop.