Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing ex-Sheffield Wednesday winger Adam Reach.

The 32-year-old is currently available to pick up on the free agent market following the end of his short-term stint at Wycombe Wanderers.

A vastly experienced figure, he had previously been on the books of West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

Reach is best known for his five years at Wednesday, for whom he amassed 230 appearances between 2016 and 2021.

Adam Reach scored some memorable goals during his five years at Sheffield Wednesday. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

He also counts Middlesbrough ad Bradford City among his former clubs and it appears he could have the chance to return to Yorkshire.

According to SportsBoom, the wideman has attracted interest from both Huddersfield and Rotherham.

He has been training as part of the Professional Footballers’ Association’s squad of unattached players and is said to be keen to find a new home.

Huddersfield and Rotherham are both ushering in new eras after difficult League One campaigns and have made a string of signings.

Reach’s free agent status makes him a low-risk signing and he would add plenty of experience. The winger is also a classy operator on the ball and can operate in different wide roles.

Adam Reach racked up 230 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Adam Reach’s career path

A product of Middlesbrough’s academy, Reach racked up 77 outings for the club before departing for Wednesday.

He also represented England at youth level, but his inability to carve out a career in the Premier League dented his chances of taking his Three Lions career further.

A left-sided winger, Reach can also operate at left-back and is renowned for his deliveries from the flank.

He also has a penchant for long-range stunners and scored some particularly memorable goals during his five years at Hillsborough.