Former Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Bradford City winger Adam Reach has found a new club after months on the free agent market.

The 31-year-old was released by West Bromwich Albion in the summer after three years on the books at The Hawthorns.

A vastly experienced operator at Championship level, he was a player many will have expected to have no problems finding a new home.

However, despite a spell training with Swansea City earlier on in the campaign, Reach was left unattached for months.

The wideman was linked with League Two strugglers Carlisle United in early January, only for a move not to materialise.

He has now returned to the EFL, joining League One promotion-chasers Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer.

Wycombe’s chief football offcer Dan Rice said: “Adam is a player of vast experience which will be vital for us in achieving our objective this season and we’re really pleased to welcome him to the club.

“He carries a real goal threat in attacking positions but is also capable of playing deeper and at full-back so to have someone of his versatility will be a big help to the team.

“We’ve been working extremely hard on our recruitment, long before the window opened, and we’ll be ending the window in an extremely strong position once we’ve completed our business by 11pm tonight.”

A familiar face in Yorkshire, Reach started his career at Middlesbrough and spent time on loan at Bradford while cutting his teeth. However, he is perhaps best known for his five-year stay at Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking about his free agent status back in October, Reach said: "I'd go down, I'd go sideways, I'd go everywhere.

