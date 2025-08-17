Bradford City's 2-1 win over Luton Town only quickened the speed at which positivity is flowing through BD8.

A club so recently lost in the wilderness are back on an upward trajectory, settling nicely into League One.

The playlist blasted over the Tannoy mostly served up 90s indie classics and among the tracks was Oasis’ ‘Hello’. Much like the Manchester titans, Bradford are a giant being awoken.

"There's a beating heart at this club, regardless of how many fans we get,” said Bantams boss Graham Alexander. “It's alive, it's ready to compete.

"It's a great place for the players to play. I think they get a lot of affection. There's a pressure as well. I think the squad handled it really well and I think the supporters really trust the team.

"That's the biggest thing for us. We'll just keep our heads down, keep working hard. It's a long season and we're three games in. We won't get ahead of ourselves and I don't think the fans will let us."

Graham Alexander's Bradford City are yet to be beaten this season. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Winning back the trust of supporters

The direction in which a club is heading can often be gauged by the noise levels that emanate from the stands.

Bradford have always been well-supported but there is a buzz back in the sea of claret and amber. Alexander undoubtedly deserves credit for the way in which he has breathed life back into a jaded fanbase.

"We want to win home and away,” he said. “But we need to keep that momentum here and keep that sort of feeling where people, our fans, walk in here and they're excited about their team. They trust their team, when there's difficult moments, they're still behind us.

"That's taken a while to generate and solidify but it's a great strength for the players when there's difficult moments, when they're feeling a little bit fatigued. There's always energy coming from the crowd and I think it helps the players.”

Unsurprisingly, there were deafening roars when Stephen Humphrys and Bobby Pointon struck.

However, it was particularly noticeable how the fans rallied when Gideon Kodua headed home for the Hatters late on. The grumbling was minimal.

Alexander talks of trust being restored and it was clear for all to see.

Bradford City’s cohesion

Perhaps even more importantly, there is trust on the pitch. Bradford stifled Luton with a level of cohesion only achievable if teammates have strong faith in those they are alongside.

“It’s the self-confidence, the self-worth, which is really important to us,” Alexander said. “I believe in this group of players.

“Performances and results validate your work and belief in each other. We’re going to have days where it doesn’t go our way but we can’t all of a sudden not be confident, not get on the ball, not make passes, not trust our teammates.

Stephen Humphrys opened the scoring for Bradford City. | George Wood/Getty Images

"Wing-backs have got 10s in front of them, up and down. Then they’ve got centre-halves behind them, up and down. That’s the thing with our team, they have to be fit so they don’t get isolated, they don’t get separated.

"If we’re attacking, we’re all up there. If we’re defending, we’re all back there. That’s the commitment we ask of people.

“They’re good players for us but they know they don’t go on their own. They’re supporting the guy in front of them, they’re getting support from the guy behind them.”

Alexander’s system, which suffocated Luton, is built upon fluidity. Humphrys was the focal point with Pointon and Antoni Sarcevic operating as ‘10s’ yet there was nothing rigid about the way in which they operated.

The same can be said of the back three of Matthew Pennington, Aden Baldwin and Curtis Tilt. On more than one occasion, one of the centre-backs would head forward to give Bradford an extra body in the opposition half.

It is of course early days – but the winds of change do appear to be blowing through Valley Parade.

Bradford City: Walker, Pennington, Baldwin, Tilt; Neufville, Leigh (Metcafle 78), Power, Touray; Sarcevic (Kelly 89), Pointon (T. Wright 78), Humphrys (Swan 69).

Unused substitutes: Hilton, Lapslie, Pattison.

Luton Town: Keeley, McGuiness, Andersen, Naismith; Clarke, Baptise (Nordas 52), Fanne (Nelson 67), Saville (Walsh 67), Lonwijk (Bramall 45); Alli (Kodua 24), Yates.

Unused substitutes: Shea, Holmes.