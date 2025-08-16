Bradford City boss Graham Alexander issues Joe Wright update following absence in win over Luton Town
Wright, who the Bantams signed from Kilmarnock in June, has impressed in his early outings in Bradford colours.
However, there was no sign of the defender when the team to face Luton was announced. Aden Baldwin stepped in for the 30-year-old, partnering Matthew Pennington and Curtis Tilt in a back three.
Alexander confirmed Wright’s absence was a result of a knock to the eye suffered in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Blackburn Rovers.
Graham Alexander explains Joe Wright absence
He said: "He got a smack to his eye on Tuesday night. The next day, he reported a little bit of dizziness and it was investigated further. According to the protocols, we have to do the right thing by the player, and we insist on that anyway.
“We're not going to put anybody's long-term health at risk for a game of football, no matter how important they are or how committed they are.
“We've got a good squad and regardless of that, it's about a player's wellbeing. We'll never put that at risk. There's two pathways - one is 12 days and one is seven days. I'm not sure on the details of where he is, it was only yesterday we really understood the scenario. It was all about planning for today.”
Bradford City’s strength in depth
Baldwin delivered an assured performance on an enjoyable afternoon for the Valley Parade faithful.
The win followed an upset victory for a much-changed Bantams side in midweek and Alexander has emphasised the importance of strength in depth.
He said: "I trust more than 11 players, I think we've got a good squad and I believe in them all. If there's a risk to a player, and we've got a perfectly good footballer there, that's it, they come in.
“I trust them all. I can see the tactical intelligence when we train, they all know it. As long as they commit to it, they've got an opportunity to play."
Stephen Humphrys and Bobby Pointon fired Bradford to victory, with Gideon Kodua’s late header a consolation for Luton.
Alexander said: "It was a deserved three points. I thought we were excellent from start to finish against a very good team, a highly-fancied team.
“I thought our performance in and out of possession was really strong. We had to work exceptionally hard to get those three points, but I thought they were deserved.”