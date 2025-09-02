Sheffield Wednesday credited with interest in ex-Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons
The winger made a loan move to Hillsborough back in 2019, while he was on the books of Newcastle United.
He had tasted senior action at St James’ Park but struggled with injury and found it difficult to become a regular in the Premier League.
Aarons made 10 appearances for Wednesday, registering one goal and one assist. He made the switch to S6 alongside his Newcastle teammate Achraf Lazaar, becoming the first signings of Steve Bruce’s reign.
Sheffield Wednesday linked with winger
According to SportsBoom, Aarons has attracted attention from Wednesday once again. Scottish outfits Motherwell and Falkirk are also said to have shown interest.
The 29-year-old, a Jamaica international, has been without a club since leaving Slovenian outfit NK Celje last year.
To get match fit and try earn a contract, he has been training as part of the Professional Footballers’ Association’s (PFA) squad of free agents.
After leaving Newcastle permanently in 2021, Aarons returned to Yorkshire for a spell at Huddersfield Town. He made 12 appearances for the Terriers before seeking pastures new in Slovenia.
Sheffield Wednesday’s turbulent summer
Free agents can still be signed beyond the transfer deadline but Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri would most likely have to prove he has the funds for the deals.
Wednesday managed to make just two loan signings across a disastrous summer window marred by off-field turbulence.
Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was allowed to join the Owls on loan from Cardiff City, while defender Harry Amass was recruited from Manchester United on deadline day.
The deal that saw Amass join on deadline day is believed to have been aided by Manchester United covering his wages and other costs.
Wednesday currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, with only their Steel City rivals Sheffield United below them.