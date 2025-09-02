Sheffield Wednesday had reportedly lined up Chelsea’s Samuel Rak-Sakyi for a potential deadline day loan switch.

The summer transfer window is officially closed, but off-field turbulence prevented it being a fun one for the Hillsborough faithful.

Only two signings were made, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and defender Harry Amass arriving on loan from Cardiff City and Manchester United respectively.

Wednesday were also believed to be exploring other potential loan deals in the dying embers, but only managed to land Amass.

Samuel Rak-Sakyi has already seen action in Europe for Chelsea. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder lined up

Among those teed up was former England youth international Rak-Sakyi, The Star have claimed. The younger brother of ex-Sheffield United winger Jesurun, Rak-Sakyi is a highly-rated midfield prospect at Stamford Bridge.

He has already featured for Chelsea at first-team level, having made his debut in a UEFA Conference League rout of FC Noah in November last year.

Chelsea were thought to be keen on loaning Rak-Sakyi out, with Hillsborough seen as a handy destination, only for a move to fail to materialise.

Chelsea's Samuel Rak-Sakyi was reportedly eyed by Sheffield Wednesday. | KONSTANTIN CHALABOV/AFP via Getty Images

Difficult summer at Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday were also said to be working on a loan deal for Manchester City attacker Jaden Heskey, who like Rak-Sakyi did not end up making the move to S6.

It has been suggested the Amass deal was pushed over the line with the help of Manchester United covering all costs.

Wednesday face an uphill battle to retain their Championship status after a summer window that was anything but ideal.

The Owls could technically still recruit free agents, although the EFL will need assurances over finances from owner Dejphon Chansiri.

