Sheffield Wednesday deadline day blow detailed after Chelsea midfielder Samuel Rak-Sakyi was 'lined up'
The summer transfer window is officially closed, but off-field turbulence prevented it being a fun one for the Hillsborough faithful.
Only two signings were made, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and defender Harry Amass arriving on loan from Cardiff City and Manchester United respectively.
Wednesday were also believed to be exploring other potential loan deals in the dying embers, but only managed to land Amass.
Chelsea midfielder lined up
Among those teed up was former England youth international Rak-Sakyi, The Star have claimed. The younger brother of ex-Sheffield United winger Jesurun, Rak-Sakyi is a highly-rated midfield prospect at Stamford Bridge.
He has already featured for Chelsea at first-team level, having made his debut in a UEFA Conference League rout of FC Noah in November last year.
Chelsea were thought to be keen on loaning Rak-Sakyi out, with Hillsborough seen as a handy destination, only for a move to fail to materialise.
Difficult summer at Sheffield Wednesday
Wednesday were also said to be working on a loan deal for Manchester City attacker Jaden Heskey, who like Rak-Sakyi did not end up making the move to S6.
It has been suggested the Amass deal was pushed over the line with the help of Manchester United covering all costs.
Wednesday face an uphill battle to retain their Championship status after a summer window that was anything but ideal.
The Owls could technically still recruit free agents, although the EFL will need assurances over finances from owner Dejphon Chansiri.
Wednesday have picked up one point from their opening four Championship games, but remain in the Carabao Cup after wins over Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United. Next up for Henrik Pedersen’s men in the competition are giant-killers Grimsby Town, who eliminated Manchester United.