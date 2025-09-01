Sheffield Wednesday deal for Manchester City's Jaden Heskey 'approved' as Aston Villa's Zepiqueno Redmond linked
The Owls have been unable to conduct transfer business as usual this summer due to well-documented off-field turbulence.
Ethan Horvath, the goalkeeper signed on loan from Cardiff City to fill in for the injured Pierce Charles, is the club’s only addition of the window to date.
The club’s transfer embargo does allow for loan deals but reports have indicated the EFL are assessing potential moves on a case-by-case basis.
It has been suggested the parent club will have to pay the wages of the player in full, with Manchester United’s Harry Amass seemingly heading to S6 under this proviso.
Sheffield Wednesday eye duo
He could be followed to Hillsborough by Manchester City’s Heskey, the son of former Premier League star Emile.
The 19-year-old can operate up front or as an attacking midfielder and according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, has had a proposed loan move approved by the EFL.
Writing on X, O’Rourke said: “Understand Manchester City and the EFL have now approved Jaden Heskey’s loan move to Sheffield Wednesday.”
The Star, meanwhile, have claimed Aston Vila’s Zépiqueno Redmond has been discussed at Hillsborough.
A highly-rated Netherlands youth international, the forward has also been linked with Huddersfield Town.
Lee Grant admission
However, Terriers boss Lee Grant has indicated there may not be any more additions to his squad.
He said: "We are excited to get working with Will [Alves, new signing], But as things stand, no that’s us.
"I don’t expect us to do any more business as things stand right now. I can’t make any promises on that, of course, but my feeling is that Will will be our last player in.
“I think, along with quite a few other managers, we will be happy to see 7pm this evening and the window shut.”