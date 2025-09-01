'Medical booked' - Sheffield Wednesday set for breakthrough as Manchester United's Harry Amass lined up
The summer window has been difficult to say the least for the Owls, who have seen off-field turbulence put severe restrictions on their activity.
A transfer embargo has meant fees have been off the table, although there have also been difficulties exploring the loan market.
The Star have now suggested Wednesday could be able to bring in some temporary additions after talks with the EFL.
Sheffield Wednesday close in on Harry Amass
Amass is thought to be due for a medical in S6, with the Owls hoping to get the green light to get him on board.
It has been suggested loan deals will be possible as long as the parent club pays the wages, something Manchester United are thought to be willing to do in the case of Amass.
In return, they would be seeing one of their most exciting young players get valuable Championship experience.
The left-back would also be working under a highly-regarded coach in Henrik Pedersen, who is already working wonders with his youthful squad.
Harry Amass’ CV
At 18, Amass will not be adding a wealth of experience to the Owls ranks. He has, however, tasted senior football for the Red Devils and represented England at various youth levels.
The teenager made his first senior start for Manchester United in April, being selected in the starting XI for a clash with Newcastle United.
He has been on the books at Old Trafford since 2023, when he was prised from Watford’s youth system.
If a deal is completed, he could become Wednesday’s second signing of the summer. The Owls were allowed to secure the services of Cardiff City goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on a temporary basis following an injury to Pierce Charles.