Manchester United defender Harry Amass has reportedly been booked in for a medical at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer window has been difficult to say the least for the Owls, who have seen off-field turbulence put severe restrictions on their activity.

A transfer embargo has meant fees have been off the table, although there have also been difficulties exploring the loan market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star have now suggested Wednesday could be able to bring in some temporary additions after talks with the EFL.

Manchester United's Harry Amass has featured in the Premier League despite his tender age. | Zohaib Alam - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday close in on Harry Amass

Amass is thought to be due for a medical in S6, with the Owls hoping to get the green light to get him on board.

It has been suggested loan deals will be possible as long as the parent club pays the wages, something Manchester United are thought to be willing to do in the case of Amass.

In return, they would be seeing one of their most exciting young players get valuable Championship experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The left-back would also be working under a highly-regarded coach in Henrik Pedersen, who is already working wonders with his youthful squad.

Manchester United's Harry Amass could join Sheffield Wednesday on loan before the deadline. | Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Manchester United via Getty Images

Harry Amass’ CV

At 18, Amass will not be adding a wealth of experience to the Owls ranks. He has, however, tasted senior football for the Red Devils and represented England at various youth levels.

The teenager made his first senior start for Manchester United in April, being selected in the starting XI for a clash with Newcastle United.

He has been on the books at Old Trafford since 2023, when he was prised from Watford’s youth system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad