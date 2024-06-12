Bayern Munich 'interested' in signing former Huddersfield Town star from Chelsea
Huddersfield have developed a relationship with Chelsea in recent years, taking a number of young Blues prospects on loan. The biggest beneficiary of the arrangement was Colwill, who saw his stock soar during his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.
He made a total of 32 appearances for the Terriers during the 2021/22 season, helping the club reach the Championship play-off final. Despite being revered by Huddersfield supporters, a deal to bring him back was not struck and he instead went out on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion.
His season with the Seagulls was his last away from Chelsea and he has since established himself in the senior set-up at Stamford Bridge. However, he could be on the move this summer with reports suggesting there is interest from Germany.
According to Mail Online, Bayern Munich are interested in giving Colwill his first opportunity outside of the United Kingdom. A move to the German giants would see him link up with the club’s new head coach Vincent Kompany.
Colwill is said to be aware of the interest, although the report claims Chelsea do not want to sell their academy graduate. Before his season was curtailed by injury, the 21-year-old was a key figure for the Blues last term.
