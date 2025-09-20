Sheffield Wednesday departure followed by QPR move for ex-Huddersfield Town and Watford goalkeeper Ben Hamer
The 37-year-old was released by Wednesday in the summer, having spent the 2024/25 season at Hillsborough.
He did not manage to make a single first-team appearance for the Owls, with young stoppers James Beadle and Pierce Charles sitting above him in the pecking order.
While he may not have seen much action in South Yorkshire, it hardly appeared unlikely he would find a new home for the 2025/26 campaign.
Ben Hamer finds new club
The vastly experienced stopper, who made 25 appearances for Huddersfield between 2018 and 2021, has penned a short-term deal at QPR.
He has arrived at the club to provide competition for Paul Nardi after Joe Walsh was lost to injury.
Hamer will be fit and ready to go having spent time training with one of his former clubs, Derby County, in pre-season.
Ben Hamer on move
Hamer said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to join the group and train. Every player wants to play and I'm no different in that sense but my attitude doesn't change whether I'm playing or not.
“I had a similar situation at Watford with Daniel Bachmann. He was an Austrian international and doing really well before being sent off for a game. I came in and ended up keeping the shirt for 20-odd games. I supported him the whole way and he reciprocated that for me.
“You need to support each other. The team always comes first for me. Regardless of whether I'm playing or not, you have to have the same attitude.”
QPR’s CEO Christian Nourry added: “Following Joe’s unfortunate injury suffered last week we felt it was important to provide more cover in the goalkeeper position.
“We feel very privileged to be able to add Ben’s character, quality and experience to the group for the coming months.”