Former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is a free agent. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

One of the most revered marksmen in EFL history, the 38-year-old has not been retained by LA Galaxy for the next MLS season.

He may have been released, but he demonstrated across the pond that his goalscoring instincts remain razor sharp.

The forward has admitted to being keen to get back on the pitch and it is hard to imagine offers not coming his way.

A return to the Premier League with Sheffield United appears unlikely but another EFL opportunity does not.

The Yorkshire Post have looked at four clubs who could potentially benefit from securing Sharp’s services.

Rotherham United

The Millers have found themselves embroiled in a battle to stay out of the Championship’s bottom three.

Sam Nombe was recruited to bolster their attacking options for a reported £1m in the summer but has notched just once in 17 appearance since arriving.

Jordan Hugill is the club’s top scorer with three and an injection of goals would be incredibly welcome at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Huddersfield Town

Only three clubs has scored less goals in the Championship than Rotherham this season. Huddersfield Town are one of them.

Arguably too much is made of the need for clubs to have a ‘20-goal striker’, but Huddersfield’s lack of cutting edge has been a hindrance this term.

Queens Park Rangers

Another low-scoring Championship side, the R’s are crying out for firepower. QPR boss Marti Cifuentes likes his team to press and therefore may prefer a more mobile forward, but Sharp could prove handy as an alternative option.

Barnsley

Goals have not been a problem for the Reds this season and they are level with Oxford United and Peterborough United as the division’s leading scorers.

However, interest in prolific frontman Devante Cole has been well-documented and an addition may be required if he is prised away from Oakwell in January.