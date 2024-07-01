Birmingham City have signed former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Burnley.

The Blues, who were relegated to League One last season, have paid an undisclosed fee to secure the services of the 27-year-old. He has penned a four-year deal at St Andrew’s.

Speaking to BluesTV, he said: “I am absolutely delighted. First of all, I am really happy to be here. It is a massive club with some huge ambitions for the coming years and to be a part of that is something that I had to come and do.”

Peacock-Farrell started his development within Middlesbrough’s academy before finishing his education in West Yorkshire with Leeds. He made a first-team breakthrough at Elland Road, amassing 41 appearances before leaving for Burnley in 2019. While on the books of Leeds, he also had a stint out on loan at York City.

Limited to an understudy role at Turf Moor, he was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday and spent the 2021/22 season at the number one between the sticks at Hillsborough. He was a popular figure in S6 and shone under Darren Moore, but a permanent switch did not materialise.

A loan move to Denmark with AGF followed but the Northern Ireland international is now back on British shores. After putting pen to paper, the goalkeeper said: “I had a Zoom call a couple of days ago and from that moment, it was just like ‘yeah, I’ve got to get this done and I’ve got to be a part of it’.

"It’s a big club first of all and I love playing for someone where you’ve got the pressure and we’ll have that pressure and expectation. We’re at the start of a journey, a hopefully positive journey, and I want to be a part of that to achieve the goals and the ambitions the club has. They align with myself.”