Birmingham City confirm capture of former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday man from Burnley
The Blues, who were relegated to League One last season, have paid an undisclosed fee to secure the services of the 27-year-old. He has penned a four-year deal at St Andrew’s.
Speaking to BluesTV, he said: “I am absolutely delighted. First of all, I am really happy to be here. It is a massive club with some huge ambitions for the coming years and to be a part of that is something that I had to come and do.”
Peacock-Farrell started his development within Middlesbrough’s academy before finishing his education in West Yorkshire with Leeds. He made a first-team breakthrough at Elland Road, amassing 41 appearances before leaving for Burnley in 2019. While on the books of Leeds, he also had a stint out on loan at York City.
Limited to an understudy role at Turf Moor, he was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday and spent the 2021/22 season at the number one between the sticks at Hillsborough. He was a popular figure in S6 and shone under Darren Moore, but a permanent switch did not materialise.
A loan move to Denmark with AGF followed but the Northern Ireland international is now back on British shores. After putting pen to paper, the goalkeeper said: “I had a Zoom call a couple of days ago and from that moment, it was just like ‘yeah, I’ve got to get this done and I’ve got to be a part of it’.
"It’s a big club first of all and I love playing for someone where you’ve got the pressure and we’ll have that pressure and expectation. We’re at the start of a journey, a hopefully positive journey, and I want to be a part of that to achieve the goals and the ambitions the club has. They align with myself.”
Peacock-Farrell is the second stopper to have been recruited by Birmingham this summer, following their capture of Ryan Allsop from Hull City.
