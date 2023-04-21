Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship ahead of the weekend’s action

Sheffield United have a break from their promotion push as they take on Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final. Middlesbrough face Luton Town away on Monday.

Down at the bottom, Huddersfield Town have Cardiff City away and Rotherham United lock horns with Bristol City at Ashton Gate. Hull City have nothing to play for and take on Watford at home. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Birmingham City linked with striker

Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Peterborough United striker Ephron Mason-Clark. TEAMtalk claim the Blues are ‘targeting’ a swoop for him this summer. The 23-year-old has fired nine goals for the Posh so far this season as they eye promotion back to the second tier.

Blackpool eye candidate

Football Insider suggest Blackpool and Port Vale are interested in Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst. The Tangerines are in the hunt for a new permanent manager following their decision to sack Mick McCarthy and currently have Stephen Dobbie in caretaker charge. Hurst, who has been at Shrewsbury Town and Ipswich Town in the past, got the Mariners promotion from the National League last year.

Defender wanted