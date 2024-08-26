Birmingham City have signed former Sheffield United defender Ben Davies on loan from Rangers.

The 29-year-old is a familiar face at Bramall Lane, having joined the Blades on loan from Liverpool in August 2021. He made 25 appearances for the club but his stint failed to catapult him up the Anfield pecking order.

Rangers landed Davies on a permanent basis in 2022, although the defender has now sealed a temporary return to England. He has linked up with Birmingham, agreeing a season-long loan deal at St Andrew’s.

Davies started his career at Preston North End, amassing 145 appearances for the Lilywhites over an eight-year period. While cutting his teeth at Deepdale, he spent a season on loan at York City in League Two.

Liverpool’s capture of Davies in January 2021 came as something of a surprise, with the jump from Deepdale to Anfield being a significant one. He was signed in the midst of an injury crisis, to bolster the defensive ranks following injuries to the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool reportedly paid around £500,000 to secure Davies, although did not afford the defender a single first-team appearance. He does now appears set for regular action as Birmingham, who are among those hotly tipped for promotion to the Championship.

With an ambitious new regime in place, the Blues have made a string of eye-catching summer signings, including former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

They also beat Huddersfield Town to the signing of talented marksman Alfie May, and recruited highly-rated midfielder Marc Leonard from Brighton & Hove Albion.