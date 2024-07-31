Blackburn Rovers 'agree deal' to sign former Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United man
The 33-year-old was released by the Canaries at the end of last season after a season on the books at Carrow Road. He has reportedly spent time training with Wolverhampton Wanderers under-21s but could be set for a return to senior football.
According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn have agreed a deal to bring Batth on board as a free agent. He has been linked with the club on a number of occasions in recent weeks, as John Eustace looks to shuffle his pack for the 2024/25 campaign.
The centre of defence appears to have been identified as a priority for Blackburn, who have also been linked with out-of-contract Leeds United stalwart Liam Cooper. However, reports have suggested a disagreement on contract length has caused talk to stall.
Batth is a product of the Wolves academy and spent a decade on the books as professional at Molineux. While contracted to the club, he was loaned out to Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough.
Since departing Molineux permanently, he has had spells at Stoke City, Sunderland and Norwich.
