Blackburn Rovers have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United defender Danny Batth following his Norwich City exit.

The 33-year-old was released by the Canaries at the end of last season after a season on the books at Carrow Road. He has reportedly spent time training with Wolverhampton Wanderers under-21s but could be set for a return to senior football.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn have agreed a deal to bring Batth on board as a free agent. He has been linked with the club on a number of occasions in recent weeks, as John Eustace looks to shuffle his pack for the 2024/25 campaign.

The centre of defence appears to have been identified as a priority for Blackburn, who have also been linked with out-of-contract Leeds United stalwart Liam Cooper. However, reports have suggested a disagreement on contract length has caused talk to stall.

Batth is a product of the Wolves academy and spent a decade on the books as professional at Molineux. While contracted to the club, he was loaned out to Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough.