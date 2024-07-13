Leeds United stalwart Liam Cooper has reportedly attracted attention from Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers.

The 32-year-old is a year shy of marking a decade of service to the Whites, although his future is currently up in the air. He is out of contract at Elland Road and reports have indicated there has been little progress on the negotiation front.

However, it appears the Blades are not the only interested party. The report claims Blackburn have entered talks with Cooper as they look to strengthen in defence.

Liam Cooper joined Leeds United in 2014 and has made 284 appearances for the club. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

It has been suggested Cooper is willing to take a pay-cut, with wages having the potential to be a deciding factor. He is said to be keen on regular game time, which appears unlikely for the Scotland international at Elland Road.

Since the arrival of Daniel Farke as manager, Cooper has been used mostly as an understudy. Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk started the campaign as the first-choice partnership, with Ethan Ampadu replacing Struijk when the 24-year-old succumbed to injury.