Leeds United stalwart attracts Sheffield United 'interest' as Blackburn Rovers engage in 'talks'
The 32-year-old is a year shy of marking a decade of service to the Whites, although his future is currently up in the air. He is out of contract at Elland Road and reports have indicated there has been little progress on the negotiation front.
According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Leeds’ Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United have shown interest in the long-serving defender. The Blades have already signed one out-of-contract player from Leeds, striking a deal for the versatile Jamie Shackleton.
However, it appears the Blades are not the only interested party. The report claims Blackburn have entered talks with Cooper as they look to strengthen in defence.
It has been suggested Cooper is willing to take a pay-cut, with wages having the potential to be a deciding factor. He is said to be keen on regular game time, which appears unlikely for the Scotland international at Elland Road.
Since the arrival of Daniel Farke as manager, Cooper has been used mostly as an understudy. Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk started the campaign as the first-choice partnership, with Ethan Ampadu replacing Struijk when the 24-year-old succumbed to injury.
Cooper joined Leeds back in 2014, making the move from Chesterfield after helping the Spireites secure promotion from League Two. He has amassed 284 appearances for the Whites and registered 11 goals.
