Leeds United stalwart Liam Cooper is reportedly yet to commit to a new deal at Elland Road.

The 32-year-old is out of contract but there was no confirmation of his release when Leeds published their retained list. Instead, the club stated they were in talks with Cooper and Jamie Shackleton regarding extensions to their current deals.

Shackleton has since sought pastures new, joining Sheffield United on a free transfer to end his lengthy association with the Whites. There are still question marks over Cooper, with the Yorkshire Evening Post reporting there has been no movement on a fresh deal.

A trio of Championship clubs are said to be interested in the experienced defender, who has represented Leeds for just under a decade. His preference is thought to be to stay put, although longer deals and more game time are expected to be on offer elsewhere.

Cooper has acted as an understudy since the arrival of Daniel Farke as manager, stepping in to deputise for Joe Rodon, Pacal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu when required.

Few would begrudge Cooper a fresh start, especially considering he is hardly on the cusp of retirement at 32. He first joined Leeds in 2014, making the move to West Yorkshire from Chesterfield.

In and out of the side in his first few years at the club, Cooper would eventually become a pivotal figure in Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds project. He lifted the Championship title as Whites captain in 2020 before remaining firmly in the picture in the Premier League.

Becoming a regular starter again does appear unlikely for Cooper, especially considering the Whites have swooped to bring Joe Rodon back to the club from Tottenham Hotspur.