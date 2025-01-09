Blackburn Rovers 'hold talks' with Leeds United academy graduate and former Barnsley star
The 25-year-old is a product of the Leeds youth system, but failed to make a first-team breakthrough at Elland Road.
He found first-team opportunities out on loan at Harrogate Town before departing Leeds permanently in the summer of 2019.
Forest Green Rovers gave Kitching regular minutes in the EFL and he thrived, eventually stepping up to the Championship with Barnsley.
Despite suffering relegation with the Reds, Kitching’s stock soared and he was recruited by Coventry City in 2023.
According to the Lancashire Telegraph, he is now being eyed by Championship promotion hopefuls Blackburn.
The club are believed to have opened talks with Coventry, who have used Kitching sparingly this season.
However, the report does claim a move is in the balance following his completion of 90 minutes for Coventry at the weekend.
A left-footed centre-back, Kitching boats an impressive amount of EFL experience despite his relatively tender age.
He has made 69 appearances in the Championship, as well as 49 in League One and 44 in League Two.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.