Blackburn Rovers have reportedly held talks with Coventry City over a deal for former Leeds United and Barnsley defender Liam Kitching.

The 25-year-old is a product of the Leeds youth system, but failed to make a first-team breakthrough at Elland Road.

He found first-team opportunities out on loan at Harrogate Town before departing Leeds permanently in the summer of 2019.

Forest Green Rovers gave Kitching regular minutes in the EFL and he thrived, eventually stepping up to the Championship with Barnsley.

Liam Kitching helped take Barnsley to the brink of promotion to the Championship in 2023. | George Wood/Getty Images

Despite suffering relegation with the Reds, Kitching’s stock soared and he was recruited by Coventry City in 2023.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, he is now being eyed by Championship promotion hopefuls Blackburn.

The club are believed to have opened talks with Coventry, who have used Kitching sparingly this season.

Liam Kitching is currently on the books of Coventry City. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, the report does claim a move is in the balance following his completion of 90 minutes for Coventry at the weekend.

A left-footed centre-back, Kitching boats an impressive amount of EFL experience despite his relatively tender age.