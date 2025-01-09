Blackburn Rovers 'hold talks' with Leeds United academy graduate and former Barnsley star

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 9th Jan 2025, 10:45 GMT
Blackburn Rovers have reportedly held talks with Coventry City over a deal for former Leeds United and Barnsley defender Liam Kitching.

The 25-year-old is a product of the Leeds youth system, but failed to make a first-team breakthrough at Elland Road.

He found first-team opportunities out on loan at Harrogate Town before departing Leeds permanently in the summer of 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forest Green Rovers gave Kitching regular minutes in the EFL and he thrived, eventually stepping up to the Championship with Barnsley.

Liam Kitching helped take Barnsley to the brink of promotion to the Championship in 2023.Liam Kitching helped take Barnsley to the brink of promotion to the Championship in 2023.
Liam Kitching helped take Barnsley to the brink of promotion to the Championship in 2023. | George Wood/Getty Images

Despite suffering relegation with the Reds, Kitching’s stock soared and he was recruited by Coventry City in 2023.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, he is now being eyed by Championship promotion hopefuls Blackburn.

The club are believed to have opened talks with Coventry, who have used Kitching sparingly this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Liam Kitching is currently on the books of Coventry City.Liam Kitching is currently on the books of Coventry City.
Liam Kitching is currently on the books of Coventry City. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, the report does claim a move is in the balance following his completion of 90 minutes for Coventry at the weekend.

A left-footed centre-back, Kitching boats an impressive amount of EFL experience despite his relatively tender age.

He has made 69 appearances in the Championship, as well as 49 in League One and 44 in League Two.

Related topics:Blackburn RoversCoventry City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice