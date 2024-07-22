Blackburn Rovers could reportedly turn to former Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough defender Danny Batth as they “struggle” to sign Leeds United stalwart Liam Cooper.

Cooper is out of contract at Elland Road and question marks remain over his future. He has been strongly linked with Blackburn, although reports have suggested contract length has proven to be a stumbling block in negotiations.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Blackburn only want to give Cooper a one-year deal. The report suggests Rovers could to free agent defender Batth, who left Norwich City at the end of last season.

Danny Batth made 59 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

An experienced figure at EFL level, he counts Yorkshire trio Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough among his former clubs. The 33-year-old has amassed over 300 Championship appearances, as well as 126 in League One.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Batth had been training with the under-21s squad at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, who he started his career with.