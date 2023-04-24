Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as clubs prepare for their next games

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are both looking to gain promotion to the Premier League. Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town are hoping to stay in the Championship.

Hull City have nothing to play for but will look to compete at the top end of the table next term. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the division...

Blackburn Rovers ace eyed

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, according to a report by The Sun. The youngster has risen up through the academy ranks at Ewood Park and has broken into the first-team in this campaign. However, they could face a battle to keep him this summer amid interest from the Premier League.

Middlesbrough eye striker

Middlesbrough are being linked with a swoop for Swansea City striker Liam Cullen ahead of the next transfer window. Football Insider claim Michael Carrick’s side are keen on the 24-year-old along with fellow second tier club Sunderland and Scottish champions Celtic. He has scored nine goals in all competitions this season under Russell Martin.

Bristol City in talks over deal