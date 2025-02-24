Blackburn Rovers have reportedly narrowed their search for a new manager down to a former Barnsley boss and an ex-Huddersfield Town favourite.

John Eustace left the Ewood Park dugout earlier this month, swapping a Championship promotion race for a relegation battle with Derby County.

Blackburn have since been linked with a clutch of names, with David Lowe currently overseeing first-team affairs on a temporary basis.

Former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael is among those to have been linked and according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, is fancied to land the role.

The 49-year-old guided Barnsley to the Championship play-offs in 2021 and has led West Bromwich Albion, Bestikas and Watford since his Oakwell exit.

His main contender is believed to be David Wagner, who steered Huddersfield into the Premier League in 2017.

The 53-year-old has been out of work since May, when he was relieved of his duties at Norwich City.

His Carrow Road tenure ended in West Yorkshire, as Norwich were dumped out of the Championship play-offs by Leeds United.

Although it did not work out for Wagner in Norfolk, the work he did at Huddersfield may well have made him an attractive prospect.