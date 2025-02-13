Blackburn Rovers have assembled a caretaker coaching team featuring former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley men.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Eustace has left his role as Blackburn boss, swapping a Championship promotion tilt for a relegation battle by taking the reins at Derby County.

In his absence, a temporary coaching team led by David Lowe oversaw a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last night (February 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those supporting Lowe was Paul Butler, formerly an assistant to Thomas Christiansen during his brief Leeds United tenure.

Blackburn Rovers defeated West Bromwich Albion in John Eustace's absence. | David Rogers/Getty Images

Butler, not to be confused with the former Leeds defender of the same name, has also coached for clubs such as Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool and Derby.

Damien Johnson, a two-time former Huddersfield Town loanee, was also in the dugout for the win over the Baggies.

He has been employed by Blackburn since 2015 and has worked his way up through the club’s youth ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Barnsley forward Mike Sheron is also part of the temporary team, adding a wealth of experience accumulated during a career that also included spells with Manchester City and Rotherham United.

Mike Sheron represented Barnsley between 1999 and 2003. | Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Speaking to Rovers TV after leading the side to their win over West Brom, Lowe said: “It’s fantastic, and I’ve said to the players that I’m really proud of them.

“They gave it a right good go and deserved to win the game. It’s been a difficult couple of days, as we know with the situation with John, Matt [Gardiner] and Keith [Downing], and the attitude was spot on from the players and the support staff.