Former Leeds United coach and ex-Huddersfield Town and Barnsley men land interim roles at Championship club
John Eustace has left his role as Blackburn boss, swapping a Championship promotion tilt for a relegation battle by taking the reins at Derby County.
In his absence, a temporary coaching team led by David Lowe oversaw a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last night (February 13).
Among those supporting Lowe was Paul Butler, formerly an assistant to Thomas Christiansen during his brief Leeds United tenure.
Butler, not to be confused with the former Leeds defender of the same name, has also coached for clubs such as Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool and Derby.
Damien Johnson, a two-time former Huddersfield Town loanee, was also in the dugout for the win over the Baggies.
He has been employed by Blackburn since 2015 and has worked his way up through the club’s youth ranks.
Former Barnsley forward Mike Sheron is also part of the temporary team, adding a wealth of experience accumulated during a career that also included spells with Manchester City and Rotherham United.
Speaking to Rovers TV after leading the side to their win over West Brom, Lowe said: “It’s fantastic, and I’ve said to the players that I’m really proud of them.
“They gave it a right good go and deserved to win the game. It’s been a difficult couple of days, as we know with the situation with John, Matt [Gardiner] and Keith [Downing], and the attitude was spot on from the players and the support staff.
“We wanted to do the best for the footballers, which, at the end of the day, is what it’s all about, and I was really pleased with the performance.”