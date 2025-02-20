Blackburn Rovers next manager: Former Barnsley and Middlesbrough managers linked with Ewood Park post

Published 20th Feb 2025, 14:50 BST
Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka and ex-Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael are among those to have been linked with the Blackburn Rovers vacancy.

John Eustace left Ewood Park earlier this month, sending shockwaves through the pyramid with his decision to swap a promotion race for a relegation battle.

He is now in charge of Derby County, who sit 22nd in the Championship table.

David Lowe has been handed the reins at Ewood Park on a temporary basis and has done an admirable job keeping Blackburn ticking over.

John Eustace's Blackburn Rovers reign has come to an end.John Eustace's Blackburn Rovers reign has come to an end.
John Eustace's Blackburn Rovers reign has come to an end. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Under his guidance, Rovers have secured 2-0 victories over West Bromwich Albion and Plymouth Argyle.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the club are set to meet candidates to replace Eustace in the coming days.

Karanka, who led Middlesbrough to promotion from the Championship in 2016, could reportedly find himself in the final frame.

Since departing the Riverside, the Spaniard has had stints in charge of Nottingham Forest, Birmingham City, Granada and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Ismael is also believed to have been discussed, with the 49-year-old still out of work following his dismissal as Watford boss nearly a year ago.

Valerien Ismael has managed Barnsley, West Bromwich Albion and Watford in the Championship.Valerien Ismael has managed Barnsley, West Bromwich Albion and Watford in the Championship.
Valerien Ismael has managed Barnsley, West Bromwich Albion and Watford in the Championship. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

A familiar figure in South Yorkshire, Ismael led Barnsley on a stunning charge into the Championship play-offs in 2021.

His Reds side were renowned for their high-octane and intense style of play, with an emphasis on directness and high pressing.

MORE: Under-pressure Barnsley chief Darrell Clarke on criticism from supporters

