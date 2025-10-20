Sheffield United will be hoping to make it back-to-back league wins when they visit Blackburn Rovers.

Prior to their recent meeting with Watford, the Blades were rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

Their 1-0 win may have only lifted them to 23rd, but it certainly boosted the mood around Bramall Lane.

Ahead of the trip to Blackburn, Blades boss Chris Wilder said: “They're all big games, so there's no straightforward game in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers are set to host Sheffield United at Ewood Park. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

“From a mentality point of view, these players are not playing at the level that they can do and confidence in whatever you do is going to be affected by performances and results. So, hopefully, big performances and big results will restore those players to the levels that we all know they can produce.

“I think it's an opportunity always to gain three points and an opportunity to lose three points. We understand that and try and do what we need to do to go and get a result.”

Blackburn have not had a strong start to the season either and sit just one point above the Blades on a tally of seven.

Callum O'Hare bundled home the winner for Sheffield United against Watford. | Kate McShane/Getty Images

Here are the key TV and streaming details as Blackburn and Sheffield United prepare to lock horns.

When is Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm on Tuesday, October 21.

Is Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United on TV?

Yes. Although the match is not listed on any of the main channels, it can be watched as a Sky Sports+ bonus stream.

How can I stream Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United?