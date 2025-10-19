Chris Wilder read his Sheffield United players the riot act before their 1-0 victory over Watford.

He was still waiting on the first home win of his third Blades reign and his side were rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

When discussing the nature of the conversations held, Wilder insisted they were “more jalfrezi than korma”.

There may have been spice in conversations at Shirecliffe, but the Blades were not exactly on fire against the Hornets.

They were not completely devoid of flavour either - perhaps a Tikka Masala on the spice scale.

Sheffield United secured a much-needed 1-0 win over Watford. | Kate McShane/Getty Images

“The attitude of the players was first class,” said Wilder. “It's been a tough two weeks for them. I've seen a lot of really positive signs over the last two weeks, but we talked about it before.

“Positive signs in meetings, positive signs on training grounds don't represent a positive sign going out into the big arena in front of a demanding crowd. And rightly so.

"They've got some really talented individuals that can hurt you. [Imran] Louza is one of the best midfield players in the division. They've got threats all over the pitch and they've got threats off the bench. So anything can happen at any time.

“It isn’t easy to win in this division. You have to do a lot of things well. Now and again, you get the odd results where teams win three or four or five. But to win games in this division is hard, and especially in the position we’re in.”

Chris Wilder was the manager celebrating at the full-time whistle. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Bad omens ignored

Prior to kick-off, the Bramall Lane faithful could have been forgiven for fearing it would simply not be their day.

The threat of the ‘new manager bounce’ was lingering, with Watford having handed Javi Gracia the reins for a second time.

Bad omen number two was presented when Sheffield United confirmed Gustavo Hamer and Tom Davies would miss out through injury.

With their talismanic playmaker and midfield metronome unavailable, Sheffield United were going to have their squad tested.

Hamer is a player capable of magic and it was Callum O’Hare who stepped up to take the wand. After a quiet first-half, he got the ball rolling on a slick move that ended with the attacking midfielder bundling home an Andre Brooks cross.

Callum O'Hare bundled home the winner for Sheffield United. | Kate McShane/Getty Images

The relief inside Bramall Lane was palpable.

“Callum was outstanding,” Wilder said. “His energy sort of set us off. Chio [Ogbene]’s second half, more direct, more positive.

“We talked about that, getting at the full-back. So, big contributions from everybody, big contributions off the bench and I'm delighted.

“[It was] great for the players to experience that today, what Bramall Lane's like, going in the last five minutes when they're giving everything, the players are giving everything, and the connection is there for everybody to see.

“You saw that, [there were] some big performances out there, there's a lot of tired legs. Mentally, because of the position that we're in, that takes it out of you as well. But you have to dig a little bit deeper.”

Chris Wilder up for the fight

It was a performance full of grit rather than glitz, but the former is arguably the most important ingredient when backs are against the wall.

The early substitution of Louie Barry - who struggled to get to grips with the game’s physicality - demonstrated how much emphasis Wilder is placing on fight.

If Sheffield United can build on the win, they can finally start looking at the Championship table with a sense of optimism, rather than with a sheepish grimace.

“I know where I want to take it,” said Wilder. “I came back, I didn't have to risk [it], but I risked because of the feeling, and I risked because I wanted to help.

“But I didn't have to. Somebody said that to me on 93 minutes, just behind the dugout, ‘why did you do it?’. And I've got to say, I was scratching my head for about 10 seconds, thinking, ‘why do I do it?’.

“I do it because of that feeling, that feeling that everybody gets when the final whistle goes, that feeling that we'll all have over the weekend, and now we're all chasing that feeling. And I suppose I'll chase it until I finish, but there's still a little bit more chasing to do.”

Sheffield United: Cooper, Tanganga, McGuiness, Mee; Ogbene (Shackleton 82), Peck, Soumare (Riedewald 67), McCallum (Burrows 68); O’Hare, Campbell (Ings 68), Barry (Brooks 56).

Unused substitutes: Davies, Bindon, Matos, Cannon.

Watford: Selvikl, Ngakia, Keben, Pollock, Wiley (Bola 61); Kyprianou (Doumbia 81), Louza; Sissoko (Vata 73), Kayembe (Ince 60), Kjerrumgaard, Irakunda (Baah 60).

Unused substitutes: Baxter, Alleyne, F. Mendy, N. Mendy.