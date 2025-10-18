Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has lifted the lid on injury blows for Gustavo Hamer and Tom Davies.

When the Blades side to face Watford was named prior to kick-off, Hamer and Davies were both absent.

Sheffield United confirmed the pair had picked up injuries, setting tongues wagging as fans mulled over the potential severity of the duo’s problems.

After the Blades clinched a 1-0 victory over Watford, Wilder explained Hamer had been sidelined following a “freak accident” in training.

Gustavo Hamer update

He said: "[It was] just a freak accident in training. He's gone to do a shooting session on Tuesday and he's just come inside and tweaked his medial ligament and his knee.

“He wanted to play but the scan says we have to discuss it and make a decision on that. We have to look after the medium and log-term future of Gus.

“We have to take into consideration a lot of things at the moment but I don't think he'll be ready for this week. We'll see how that unfolds. I think [it will be] more short to medium term. It's not like an ACL or like Ollie Arblaster's.”

Tom Davies explanation

Wilder also explained Davies had tweaked his calf against Hull City and then had an issue flagged by a scan.

Sheffield United’s manager said: "He tweaked his calf in the Hull game when he came on. That's the same. He had a scan and it showed there was an issue. He's been incredibly unfortunate. One of things we talked about with losing those boys is that other players have to step through.”

In spite of the experienced midfielders being absent, Sheffield United managed to lift themselves off the bottom of the Championship table.