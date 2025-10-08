Watford have appointed former Leeds United boss Javi Gracia as the club’s head coach ahead of their trip to Sheffield United.

After the international break, the Hornets will make the journey to South Yorkshire to face the Blades at Bramall Lane.

They will have a new face in the dugout, having relieved Paulo Pezzolano and his backroom staff of their duties.

He has been replaced by Gracia, who previously led the Hornets between January 2018 and September 2019.

The Spaniard had been out of work since May 2023, when he was dismissed by Leeds with the Whites teetering on the edge of relegation from the Premier League.

Gracia had been at the Leeds helm for less than two months, but the Whites rolled the dice with Sam Allardyce for the final four games of the season. The club ended up suffering relegation to the second tier, eventually bouncing back under Daniel Farke two years later.

Javi Gracia had a brief spell as Leeds United boss in 2023. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Watford confirm Javi Gracia return

A statement issued by Watford read: “Watford FC are delighted to confirm the return of Javi Gracia as head coach after deciding to part ways with Paulo Pezzolano and his backroom staff, whom we thank sincerely for their efforts and commitment during their time in charge. We wish them every success in the future.

“In appointing Javi, the club are confident that he will bring the qualities we believe are vital for this young squad: consistency in team selection, harmony within the dressing room and a strong connection with our supporters. His vision and approach align closely with our objectives.

“Javi will take charge immediately and begin preparations for our next fixture against Sheffield United.”

Javi Gracia was Jesse Marsch's successor at Leeds United. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Scott Duxbury on appointment

Watford’s chairman and chief executive Scott Duxbury added: “We are very pleased to welcome back Javi. His passion, leadership and clear strategy will help us build stability, unity and momentum.

“We are sure there are many supporters who wished Javi had never departed in 2019. With this young and exciting squad we are convinced his experience and qualities are exactly what we need now.”