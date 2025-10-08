Tottenham Hotspur icon Aaron Lennon is reportedly back coaching at his boyhood club Leeds United.

The former winger is among the most successful players to have been produced by the conveyor belt of youth talent in LS11.

He made his senior debut for Leeds as a 16-year-old but was sold to Spurs two years later amid financial difficulties at Elland Road.

A decade in North London and 21 England caps followed, as did spells with Everton, Burnley and Kayserispor.

Aaron Lennon is back at Leeds United as an academy coach. | Adam Davy/PA Wire

Initial spell back at Leeds United

Lennon hung up his boots in 2022 and in May 2024, appeared to back where it all started.

He was part of the coaching team as Leeds’ under-18s faced Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup final, but did not end up staying in the role.

In an interview with Spurs’ media team, Lennon explained: "I did my ‘B’ coaching licence last season and started on my ‘A’. I was coaching Leeds’ under-18s last season (2023/24), which I really enjoyed.

“I decided not to do that this season though as I’m due to become a dad again any day now. We already have a three-year-old, so it’s the time to just enjoy being a dad.

"I’ve been doing some punditry as well, which I have really been enjoying. I’m looking to do more of that this season and also take up the coaching again when the time is right."

Aaron Lennon started his playing career at Leeds United. | Ian Walton/Getty Images

Back for a third time

According to Leeds Live, Lennon has returned to Thorp Arch to take on a coaching role in the under-18s set-up.

Many of the players in Leeds’ under-18s squad may well have watched Lennon in the Premier League as they grew up and he has a wealth of experience to pass on.

The jet-heeled wideman made over 400 appearances in England’s top flight, scoring 36 goals and registering 58 assists.