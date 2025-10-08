Harry Wilson: Latest on Leeds United interest in signing ex-Hull City winger from Fulham as update emerges

The latest on Leeds United’s interest in Fulham winger Harry Wilson after a failed summer swoop

Leeds United have reportedly remained admirers of Fulham’s Harry Wilson - but are thought to be monitoring the market for other wingers.

In the dying embers of the summer transfer window, Leeds made a move to prise Wilson from their Premier League rivals Fulham.

A deal appeared to be close to completion, but the Cottagers pulled the plug and kept the Wales international in their ranks.

Harry Wilson has featured regularly for Fulham since his proposed move to Leeds United fell through.placeholder image
Harry Wilson has featured regularly for Fulham since his proposed move to Leeds United fell through. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Harry Wilson latest

According to Sky Sports, Leeds still like Wilson but are being realistic about their chances of securing his signature.

Since their failure to land the former Hull City loanee, there has been talk of the 28-year-old putting pen to paper on a new contract.

It is, therefore, not much of a surprise to see Leeds reportedly keeping an eye on the winger market.

Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James have both been lost to injury, while Largie Ramazani is out on loan at Valencia.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has been left without depth on the flanks and has been fielding attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson on the right.

A deadline day deal for Wilson largely appeared possible due to Fulham’s own moves in the market, as they signed wingers Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze.

Wilson’s game time looked set to be limited, but he has remained a prominent figure under Marco Silva.

Fulham's Harry Wilson was targeted by Leeds United on the final day of the summer transfer window.placeholder image
Fulham's Harry Wilson was targeted by Leeds United on the final day of the summer transfer window. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The waiting game

Something will have to give in the coming months, as he is out of contract at Fulham at the end of the season.

It now remains to be seen whether Leeds will chance their arm and move again for the Liverpool academy graduate or look elsewhere.

Wilson would add to the strong Welsh contingent in the Leeds squad if he was to sign, with Leeds already having Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and James on the books.

Charlie Crew has also been capped by the Dragons, but was loaned to Doncaster Rovers in the last window.

