Leeds United’s hopes of landing Harry Wilson appear to have been boosted by a development at Fulham.

With the summer transfer window coming to an end, Leeds are working to add Wales international Wilson to their ranks.

The possibility of a swoop for Wilson looks to have been created by Fulham’s desire to recruit three new wingers, who would most likely reduce his playing time.

It has already been reported by the BBC that the Cottagers have agreed a £22m deal to sign Tyrique George from Chelsea.

Leeds United are working on a deal to sign Harry Wilson from Fulham. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fulham near signing with possible knock-on effect

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now indicated Fulham are closing to recruiting another wideman in AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze.

Writing on social media platform X, Romano said: “Samu Chukwueze to Fulham, here we go! Deal agreed on initial loan with buy option clause not mandatory.

“Total package could reach fee over €25/26m (£21.6/22.4m), he’s now at Fulham training ground after medical already done.”

Romano has also claimed the Cottagers are closing in on the capture of Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Harry Wilson’s career

These deals look likely to pave the way for Wilson to make the move to Elland Road and link up with four of his international teammates.

Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James play with Wilson for Wales, and will be well-aware of his talents.

Harry Wilson is a senior Wales international. | NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Image

An experienced winger, the 28-year-old cut his teeth at Liverpool but found first-team opportunities limited at Anfield.

He was loaned out on a number of occasions, with Hull City and Derby County among those to have borrowed his services.

After spending the 2021/22 campaign at Craven Cottage, Wilson joined Fulham on a permanent basis in the summer of 2022.

If signed, he will give Whites boss Daniel Farke a fresh option in the final third after Largie Ramazani was allowed to join Valencia on a temporary basis.