Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men have been linked with Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, although reports have suggested he is Cardiff City-bound. With a swoop for Phillips now appearing unlikely, Blackburn are said to have switched their focus.

According to transfer guru Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Blackburn are making an inquiry regarding long-serving Leeds defender Cooper. The 32-year-old could reportedly be available for a loan move if Leeds secure the services of another centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper has been on the books at Elland Road since 2014, when he joined from Chesterfield. He was a key figure as the Whites escaped the Championship in 2020, although has not been a regular fixture in defence since the club’s return to the second tier.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has reportedly attracted interest from Liam Cooper. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He has made just seven league starts this term, facing stern competition from Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu.

Leeds have been linked with an array of central defenders this month, including Everton’s Ben Godfrey and Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall.