League One has been lit up by some impressive attackers this season, with stars from the likes of Barnsley, Blackpool and Derby County standing out.

The division’s only Yorkshire club, Barnsley, have had their attack spearheaded by the clinical Devante Cole. His exploits in front of goal have led the speculation regarding his future, with Championship clubs reportedly taking a look.

However, he has not been the only impressive attacker in the league this term. Jordan Rhodes joined Blackpool on loan from Huddersfield Town in the summer, keen to rediscover his form in front of goal.

He has done just that, racing into the position of Blackpool’s top scorer.

There have also been some creative sparks helping to carve open opportunities for their teammates to capitalise upon. Using Transfermarkt’s ‘goal points’ system, which combines a player’s goals and assists, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the best attackers in the third tier this term.