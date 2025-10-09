Steve Bruce took charge of the Tangerines in October last year and led the club to a respectable ninth-placed finish in his maiden campaign.

Ambition was shown in the summer window with a view to Blackpool kicking on and challenging for promotion to the Championship.

However, the fast start fans were hoping for did not materialise. Bruce was axed last weekend after a 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon, the seventh loss Blackpool had suffered in 11 games.

It was a result that left the Tangerines 23rd in the League One table and prompted the board to wield the axe.

A statement issued by the club read: “Blackpool Football Club can announce the departure of head coach Steve Bruce, assistant head coach Steve Agnew and first-team coach Stephen Clemence.

“The club would like to thank them for their efforts, and wishes them the very best for the future.

“Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will take charge of first-team matters until a permanent appointment is confirmed.”

Here are the BetVictor favourites to become Blackpool’s next boss - with some familiar faces featured.