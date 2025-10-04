Blackpool axe former Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Sheffield United boss Steve Bruce as head coach
The 64-year-old, who has also managed Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town, took charge of the Tangerines in September last year.
He was unveiled as Neil Critchley’s successor and his CV suggested he was a coup for the League One outfit.
Bruce guided Blackpool to a ninth-placed finish in his maiden campaign, only for the wheels to fall off in his second season.
Blackpool wield axe
He has been axed as the club’s head coach after overseeing seven defeats in 11 league games, a run that has left the club 23rd in the third tier.
A 2-0 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon, during which Blackpool mustered just three shots, proved to be the final straw for the club’s hierarchy.
A statement issued by Blackpool read: “Blackpool Football Club can announce the departure of head coach Steve Bruce, assistant head coach Steve Agnew and first-team coach Stephen Clemence.
“The club would like to thank them for their efforts, and wishes them the very best for the future.
“Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will take charge of first-team matters until a permanent appointment is confirmed.”
Steve Bruce’s career
Bruce has enjoyed a lengthy career in management and enjoyed promotions from the Championship with Hull and Birmingham City.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for the veteran, who was a defensive stalwart for Manchester United in his playing days.
Before taking the reins at Bloomfield Road, he had spent time away from the dugout after being dismissed by West Bromwich Albion.
‘Sacking season’ is yet to properly start but vacancies that could prove tempting for Bruce may soon open.