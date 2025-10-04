Blackpool have relieved former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City boss Steve Bruce of his duties as head coach.

The 64-year-old, who has also managed Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town, took charge of the Tangerines in September last year.

He was unveiled as Neil Critchley’s successor and his CV suggested he was a coup for the League One outfit.

Bruce guided Blackpool to a ninth-placed finish in his maiden campaign, only for the wheels to fall off in his second season.

Steve Bruce has been relieved of his duties as Blackpool head coach. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Blackpool wield axe

He has been axed as the club’s head coach after overseeing seven defeats in 11 league games, a run that has left the club 23rd in the third tier.

A 2-0 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon, during which Blackpool mustered just three shots, proved to be the final straw for the club’s hierarchy.

A statement issued by Blackpool read: “Blackpool Football Club can announce the departure of head coach Steve Bruce, assistant head coach Steve Agnew and first-team coach Stephen Clemence.

“The club would like to thank them for their efforts, and wishes them the very best for the future.

“Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will take charge of first-team matters until a permanent appointment is confirmed.”

Steve Bruce led Hull City to the Premier League in 2016. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Steve Bruce’s career

Bruce has enjoyed a lengthy career in management and enjoyed promotions from the Championship with Hull and Birmingham City.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the veteran, who was a defensive stalwart for Manchester United in his playing days.

Before taking the reins at Bloomfield Road, he had spent time away from the dugout after being dismissed by West Bromwich Albion.