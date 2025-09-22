Hull City forward Oli McBurnie has insisted his old club Sheffield United made the right decision rehiring Chris Wilder as manager.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old worked under Wilder for the bulk of his five years as a Sheffield United player between 2019 and 2024.

He left Bramall Lane for pastures new in Spain, signing for Las Palmas, but is now back on British shores with Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McBurnie has hit the ground running at the MKM Stadium, registering four goals and four assists in seven games. Sheffield United, on the other hand, are rooted to the foot of the Championship table.

Wilder was recently hired as Blades boss for a third time, replacing Ruben Selles, in a move that has McBurnie’s approval.

Oli McBurnie has made a bright start to life at Hull City. | Tony Johnson

Oli McBurnie’s Chris Wilder verdict

He said: "For the record, I think they made the right decision with the gaffer [Wilder] going back. I don't think he could have done much more last year after winning 90 points or whatever they got. He's someone I've got a lot of time for, a lot of respect for.”

McBurnie and Wilder will be reunited on October 4, when the Tigers are due to host the Blades at the MKM Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will not be the only former Blade in black and amber, with Sheffield United boys John Egan and John Lundstram among his teammates.

Oli McBurnie and Chris Wilder worked together at Sheffield United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Reunion on horizon

McBurnie said: “We made some amazing memories together, us boys, with that set of staff as well. It'll be a funny one.

"It'll be an interesting one for me. I've not been back to the Blades since I left. I had some good times there, so it'll be one of them. But it's just one game at a time. I'm not even thinking about it, we've got Watford next week.

“I know what the gaffer's like - there won't be any niceties before the game. If we win, there probably won't be any niceties after the game either. As soon as we're over the line, it's just another game of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad