The shadow of Hull City heroes loomed as the Tigers hosted Southampton.

Before kick-off, the Brazilian playmaker synonymous with Hull's first spell in the Premier League was paraded in front of fans. Geovanni was a maverick with a penchant for the spectacular who has etched his name into the Tigers history books.

The fixture also coincided with the birthday of Robert Koren, the Slovenian midfielder who starred in a Championship promotion-winning campaign for the Tigers as well as a run to the FA Cup final.

Geovanni has retrospectively been dubbed a 'Barclaysman', a cult hero figure from a bygone era now romanticised against the backdrop of modern football becoming increasingly robotic.

As Hull put the fancied Southampton to the sword, they borrowed some playbooks from the era of English football Geovanni was part of.

Two of Hull's three goals in their 3-1 victory, scored by Kyle Joseph and Oli McBurnie, stemmed from crosses into the box. Another was a knock-down and volley combination.

As McBurnie put the ball into the path of an on-rushing John Lundstram, memories of Kevin Nolan knocking into the stride of Andy Carroll were evoked.

Hull City were celebrating in the rain as they saw off Championship rivals Southampton. | Tony Johnson

"We need to adapt in this league," said Hull boss Sergej Jakirović. "I watched Middlesbrough against West Bromwich Albion. Long throw-in and then there is a circus in the box. .

"The most important in the plan of this game was when we are on the sides, especially when we have a calm possession, that we are trying to make crosses with Kyle and Oli on the inside to put pressure on them, and two goals we scored were like this."

When the full-time whistle blew, the statistics told a story of a Southampton side who had failed to make their possession count. They enjoyed a staggering 71 per cent of the ball, often spraying it around with style before failing to circumvent the Hull backline.

The trend of clubs looking to emulate styles centred heavily on passing patterns, regardless of their personnel, cannot be ignored. Southampton, during their time led by Russell Martin in the Premier League, became the unwitting poster boys of this trend.

Hull resisted the urge to stylistically go toe-to-toe with the Saints, instead setting up with a compact structure to ensure the triangles and slick exchanges were shown off far from danger.

"We knew Southampton would have the ball," Jakirović said. "They are very good at this part of play. The idea was that when we are defending - low block, middle block - we are always compact."

Hull City frontman Oli McBurnie proved to be a thorn in Southampton's side. | Tony Johnson

Admittedly, it did not prove effective for the full 90 minutes. There was a period following the restart during which Southampton were growing in confidence at an alarming rate. The Tigers had dropped deeper and in doing so, had started to invite rather than frustrate.

It was at this stage you could feel some nerves creep in at the MKM Stadium. It was a test of Jakirović's managerial mettle - and one he passed with flying colours.

"We struggled, we had problems," admitted Jakirović. "Especially after going 1-0 up in the middle zone, a lot of balls through our midfield, and we didn't close the passing lanes. At half-time, we agreed that we would be more compact, narrower, so that we would not drop so much.

"In the first seven or eight minutes of the second half, we dropped too much, and then when you take the ball, you don't have solutions, you don't have counter-attack, you don't have anything, you lose the ball very, very quickly. Then after the second goal we tried to play more on the ball, with more self-confidence."

There will be games this season Hull look to take by the scruff of the neck, and plenty in which their out-of-possession work will take precedence.

If Hull can continue to execute counteractive game plans as efficiently as they did against Southampton, there could be a few more banana peels this season.

Hull City: Pandur, Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Giles; Hadžiahmetović (Slater 62), Lundstram (Destan 82), Belloumi (Gyabi 43), Gelhardt (Akintola 62), Joseph (Palmer 82); McBurnie.

Unused substitutes: Phillips, Famewo, Drameh, Ndala.

Southampton: Bazunu, Roerselv (Scienza 62), Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Manning (Jelert 83); Jander, Charles; Fellows (Armstrong 63), Azaz (Stewart 75), Fraser; Downs (Archer 62).

Unused substitutes: McCarthy, Wood, Downes, Robinson.