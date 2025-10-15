Blackpool next manager: New favourite emerges ahead of Doncaster Rovers boss and ex-Rotherham United man

A new favourite for the Blackpool job has emerged ahead of figures familiar with fans of Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

Blackpool were expected to be among those challenging near the League One summit but have endured a tough start to the 2025/26 campaign.

Only Peterborough United have had a worse start in the third tier, with the Tangerines sat 23rd after eight defeats in 12 games.

Steve Bruce has paid for the poor form with his job, being shown the door alongside assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks are at the helm on a temporary basis while the club hierarchy assess their options.

A statement issued by the club read: “Blackpool Football Club can announce the departure of head coach Steve Bruce, assistant head coach Steve Agnew and first-team coach Stephen Clemence.

“The club would like to thank them for their efforts, and wishes them the very best for the future.

“Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will take charge of first-team matters until a permanent appointment is confirmed.”

Here is a fresh look at the BetVictor favourites to fill the managerial vacancy at Bloomfield Road.

1. Favourites for Blackpool job

A fresh look at the favourites to fill the Blackpool vacancy.

33/1

2. 16. Matt Taylor

33/1 | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

33/1

3. 15. Ruben Selles

33/1 | Tony King/Getty Images

33/1

4. 14. Danny Rohl

33/1 | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

