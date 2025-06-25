Stephen Clemence has reunited with his former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City colleague Steve Bruce at Blackpool.

The 43-year-old has worked alongside Bruce at an array of clubs over the years, including Wednesday, Hull, Sunderland and Newcastle United.

He has struck out on his own in recent years, having stints in charge of Barrow and Gillingham. Both the Bluebirds and the Gills axed Clemence, with the latter pulling the trigger in January this year.

However, he has now reunited with Bruce with a move to Bloomfield Road as a first-team coach.

Stephen Clemence is back in work as a first-team coach at Blackpool. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Clemence and Bruce reunited

After putting pen to paper, Clemence said: “It’s great to be back in the game and to be working alongside the gaffer, the rest of the staff and the players.

“I’ve both played and worked alongside the gaffer for a number of years now, and have enjoyed some great moments, not least the three promotions we have shared.

“I’m really happy to be joining Blackpool and looking forward to the future.”

Bruce added: “I’ve worked with Clem for a number of years now, and I’m pleased to welcome him to the club.

“He's a talented coach and will will add a great deal to the coaching set-up. I’m looking forward to working with him once again.”

Stephen Clemence and Steve Bruce have worked together at various clubs. | Adam Davy - Pool/Getty Images

New era at Blackpool

Bruce replaced Neil Critchley at the Blackpool helm in October last year and brought stability to the club in his maiden campaign.

After a ninth-placed finish in the third tier, the Tangerines are now targeting a promotion push for the 2025/26 season.

They have made a number of eye-catching signings, with ex-Wednesday defender Michael Ihiekwe among their new recruits.