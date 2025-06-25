Sheffield Wednesday reunion in League One as ex-Hull City and Sunderland coach lands new role
The 43-year-old has worked alongside Bruce at an array of clubs over the years, including Wednesday, Hull, Sunderland and Newcastle United.
He has struck out on his own in recent years, having stints in charge of Barrow and Gillingham. Both the Bluebirds and the Gills axed Clemence, with the latter pulling the trigger in January this year.
However, he has now reunited with Bruce with a move to Bloomfield Road as a first-team coach.
Clemence and Bruce reunited
After putting pen to paper, Clemence said: “It’s great to be back in the game and to be working alongside the gaffer, the rest of the staff and the players.
“I’ve both played and worked alongside the gaffer for a number of years now, and have enjoyed some great moments, not least the three promotions we have shared.
“I’m really happy to be joining Blackpool and looking forward to the future.”
Bruce added: “I’ve worked with Clem for a number of years now, and I’m pleased to welcome him to the club.
“He's a talented coach and will will add a great deal to the coaching set-up. I’m looking forward to working with him once again.”
New era at Blackpool
Bruce replaced Neil Critchley at the Blackpool helm in October last year and brought stability to the club in his maiden campaign.
After a ninth-placed finish in the third tier, the Tangerines are now targeting a promotion push for the 2025/26 season.
They have made a number of eye-catching signings, with ex-Wednesday defender Michael Ihiekwe among their new recruits.
Huddersfield Town academy product Fraser Horsfall has also been added to Bruce’s squad, as has former Hull City and Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman.
