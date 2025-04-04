'Blades fans would love him' - Sheffield United urged to sign 18-goal Norwich City sensation
The 24-year-old, a winger by trade, has lit up the Championship this season with his creativity and eye for goal.
He has struck 18 goals in all competitions, 17 coming in the league, and been a key figure for the Canaries.
Sheffield United have been linked with the former Spain youth international, although may require Premier League status to secure his signature.
Speaking to Football League World, former Championship midfielder David Prutton has waxed lyrical about Sainz and his suitability to the Blades.
He said: "He really does fit for a Sheffield United move. I think he'd be a wonderful addition given the abundance of options that Chris Wilder has got, he would only add to that when you're looking at someone potentially finishing as the top scorer in the Championship.
"He also has the ability to assist, and you get the feeling that maybe Wilder will get an extra gear out of him from a team ethic and work rate point of view.
"He's been a key part of what Norwich have been good at this season alongside Josh Sargent. But Sainz just fits. I think Blades fans would love him as well, because he plays football in such a mercurial way that it's a wonderful thing to behold and watch. So, it’s a coup for the Blades if they do sign him."
Sheffield United currently sit top of the Championship table, two points ahead of Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.
Their lead at the top would be more comfortable had they not been docked two points before a ball was kicked.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.