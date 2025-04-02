Sheffield United 'want' Sunderland's former Millwall man as ambitious summer transfer swoop mooted
The 25-year-old is among the Championship’s most revered centre-backs and is currently helping the Black Cats push for promotion.
Sheffield United are also eyeing a return to the Premier League and are well-placed to clinch it as they sit top of the table.
According to Football League World, Ballard is a player the Blades are keen to recruit if they secure top-flight football.
He has been on the books at the Stadium of Light since 2022, when he completed a permanent switch from Arsenal.
The Northern Ireland international had previously been loaned to the EFL for experience, impressing with Blackpool and Millwall.
He is under contract at Sunderland until 2028 and a crucial figure for the Black Cats, therefore it appears likely a substantial fee would be required.
The possibility of a deal may also hinge on Sunderland’s fate, as promotion would arguably strengthen their chances of retaining his services.
The Black Cats sit fourth in the table, a comfortable 13 points ahead of fifth-placed Coventry City.
Ballard has been hampered by injury this season and his multiple stints on the sidelines have limited him to 19 league appearances.
