Sheffield United reportedly want to add Sunderland defender Dan Ballard to their ranks.

The 25-year-old is among the Championship’s most revered centre-backs and is currently helping the Black Cats push for promotion.

Sheffield United are also eyeing a return to the Premier League and are well-placed to clinch it as they sit top of the table.

According to Football League World, Ballard is a player the Blades are keen to recruit if they secure top-flight football.

Dan Ballard is a key figure for Sunderland. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

He has been on the books at the Stadium of Light since 2022, when he completed a permanent switch from Arsenal.

The Northern Ireland international had previously been loaned to the EFL for experience, impressing with Blackpool and Millwall.

He is under contract at Sunderland until 2028 and a crucial figure for the Black Cats, therefore it appears likely a substantial fee would be required.

Dan Ballard has had his 2024/25 season disrupted by injury. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

The possibility of a deal may also hinge on Sunderland’s fate, as promotion would arguably strengthen their chances of retaining his services.

The Black Cats sit fourth in the table, a comfortable 13 points ahead of fifth-placed Coventry City.